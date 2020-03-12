Global  

RALPH TV Share Scuzzed Up Indie Pop Jammer 'Maybe That's Why'

Thursday, 12 March 2020
RALPH TV Share Scuzzed Up Indie Pop Jammer 'Maybe That's Why'

South coast indie outfit *RALPH TV* are back with their new single.

The Brighton band match literate indie pop to some scuzzed up production, adding a lo-fi feel to their melodic perfection.

Deeply eccentric yet overwhelmingly charming, RALPH TV return with new oddball pop teaser 'Maybe That's Why'.

Out now, it seems to reference the likes of Prefab Sprout or Aztec Camera, while adding something unique to 2020.

At times reminiscent of psych-pop voyager Connon Mockasin, it's warped, woozy feel continues in the visuals.

The video has a distorted 80s feel, perfectly in keeping with the band's aesthetic.

Tune in now.

