Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

ContactMusic Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye

Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye 00:52

 Dame Helen Mirren is too "lazy" to dye her hair, but does enjoy using non-permanent dyes that wash out in order to switch up her look.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Dame Helen Mirren too 'lazy' for hair dye #DameHelenMirren https://t.co/R0sNPj9Bwr 3 days ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye https://t.co/3123D7snBL March 12, 2020 Dame Helen Mirren is too "lazy" to… https://t.co/H37s0hvxvx 3 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dame Helen Mirren too lazy for hair dye https://t.co/BRGRPIu5RL 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.