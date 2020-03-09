'A Quiet Place II' Release Date Delayed Over Coronavirus, John Krasinski Reveals
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () A Quiet Place II‘s release date has been delayed. The John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film was originally set to be released internationally on March 18, in the UK on March 19, and in the US on March 20. Deadline first reported that international dates will be moved, but now, according to John‘s message, it [...]
Check out the official "Cillian Murphy" featurette for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou!
Release Date: March 20, 2020
A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel...
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski make one picture perfect couple as they arrive at the A Quiet Place Part II premiere on Sunday (March 8) at Lincoln Center in New... Just Jared Also reported by •Mashable •E! Online •USATODAY.com •AceShowbiz
John Krasinski, whose new film "A Quiet Place Part II" has also been indefinitely delayed, would have hosted the March 28th episode with musical guest Dua Lipa.... Gothamist Also reported by •Just Jared
The Palace Cinema, Cinderford Just a reminder that the release date of A Quiet Place Part 2 as been delayed, further details when we get them https://t.co/8515wGnLlM 1 hour ago
Kathryn 🐢 RT @krolljvar: So I don’t think anything that has already moved off a release date will now move to on demand like QUIET PLACE and F9 but t… 2 hours ago
AJ RT @DRMovieNews1: US Release DELAYS due to the Coronavirus:
• ‘A Quiet Place: Part 2’
• ‘Mulan’
• ‘Fast 9’
• ‘Peter Rabbit 2’
• ‘No Time T… 5 hours ago
HAIDE RT @ijaicool: A lot of movies have postponed their release date, cinemas are empty and have become A Quiet Place 2 because everyone underst… 5 hours ago
Justin Kroll So I don’t think anything that has already moved off a release date will now move to on demand like QUIET PLACE and… https://t.co/KfBRt9cMRA 7 hours ago
Shan Young I was willing to get coronavirus just to see A Quiet Place 2. How dare they change the release date 7 hours ago
🔅 everytime I remember that a quiet place 2 literally doesnt have a release date I shed a tear 9 hours ago
Spunargardonglarbob #ToonamiMakesMoney that moment when Live with Kelly and Ryan has to put a disclaimer saying "A Quiet Place II's release has been delay… https://t.co/AcULluSzb8 13 hours ago