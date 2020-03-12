Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist

Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist

Just Jared Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Fear the Walking Dead‘s Jenna Elfman is a practicing Scientologist and despite the controversy surrounding the religion, she’s not here for it. “The controversy is boring,” the 48-year-old actress revealed the Us Weekly. “It’s nothing to me. I know what I know, and how much it helps me.” She added that the Church of Scientology [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TMZ

TMZ Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/ZisNPld8EB 1 hour ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @TMZ: Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/jjvAigPXP8 2 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/jjvAigPXP8 8 hours ago

scottyriterr

Scotty Riter RT @TMZ: Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist (via @JustJared) https://t.co/yaqR5eUDmp 11 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist (via @JustJared) https://t.co/yaqR5eUDmp 13 hours ago

TiaJone46870221

Tia Jones 🎂 RT @TMZ: Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/f7GeVx4kZP 16 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/f7GeVx4kZP 17 hours ago

MShariff1

Richard Onslow Roper RT @TMZ: Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist! (via @JustJared) https://t.co/f4wzYkU7ih 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.