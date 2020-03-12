Red carpet called off for London premiere of 'Mulan'

Disney's European premiere of "Mulan" in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet, organizers said on Thursday.

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Mulan' fans freak out over Ming-Na Wen's 'ageless' red carpet appearance 01:07 Ming-Na Wen starred in the original “Mulan” more than two decades ago…. but her recent, “ageless” red carpet appearance has several fans saying she looks exactly the same. The Chinese-American actress, who played the titled character in the 1998 animated classic, stepped out for the...