Red carpet called off for London premiere of 'Mulan'

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Disney's European premiere of "Mulan" in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet, organizers said on Thursday.
News video: Mulan' fans freak out over Ming-Na Wen's 'ageless' red carpet appearance

Mulan' fans freak out over Ming-Na Wen's 'ageless' red carpet appearance 01:07

 Ming-Na Wen starred in the original “Mulan” more than two decades ago…. but her recent, “ageless” red carpet appearance has several fans saying she looks exactly the same. The Chinese-American actress, who played the titled character in the 1998 animated classic, stepped out for the...

Ashley James and other celebrities arrive for the Mulan European film premiere in London [Video]

Ashley James and other celebrities arrive for the Mulan European film premiere in London

Ashley James, Betty Bachz, Sinead Harnett, Jess Impiazzi, Alicia Agneson and Will Manning arrive for the European Mulan film premiere in London's Leicester Square, posing for selfies with fans at the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:40Published
Red carpet called off for 'Mulan' London premiere [Video]

Red carpet called off for 'Mulan' London premiere

The European premiere of the new Disney movie was scaled down with no media line-up or red carpet and the cast only posing for photographers indoors.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Red carpet called off for London premiere of "Mulan"

Disney's European premiere of "Mulan" in London's Leicester Square will be scaled down "in an abundance of caution", with no media line-up or red carpet,...
Reuters India

Stars attend Mulan premiere after event is scaled back over coronavirus concerns

The stars of Disney’s Mulan turned out in style at the film’s European premiere, after the event’s red carpet did not go ahead due to coronavirus concerns.
Belfast Telegraph


