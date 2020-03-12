Donovan Mitchell Has with Coronavirus, Second Utah Jazz Player to Be Diagnosed

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
NBA star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the Coronavirus after his Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert was also diagnosed. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted about the news, writing, “Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the [...]
News video: Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Update: NBA Season Suspended After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive 00:19

 An NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the league to announce it was suspending the rest of the basketball season after Wednesday night’s games. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

