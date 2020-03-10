Global  

Coronavirus Chiefs Fauci and Redfield Can’t Defend Testing Under Grilling By Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: ‘It Is A Failing’

Mediaite Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) went after CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and NIAD Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Thursday, as they testified before the House, which resulted in Dr. Fauci admitting that the U.S. coronavirus testing system is "failing."
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC

Coronavirus tests available through LabCorp, Quest: CDC 01:32

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that as of 'yesterday' there is now coronavirus lab testing available to doctors in the United States.

