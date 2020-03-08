Global  

Universal Pictures says 'Fast & Furious 9' movie release pushed back by one year

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Universal Pictures said on Thursday that the release of "Fast & Furious 9" is being pushed by one year to 2021.
Universal Pictures delays 'Fast & Furious 9' movie release by one year

Universal Pictures said on Thursday that the release of "Fast & Furious 9" is being pushed back one year to 2021.
Reuters

'Fast and Furious' joins growing delayed movie list as Hollywood adapts to coronavirus

The release of the ninth installment in Universal Pictures' blockbuster "Fast and Furious" movie franchise was delayed by nearly a year on Thursday as Hollywood...
