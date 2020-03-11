Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Bachelor's Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on Peter Weber Romance Rumors

E! Online Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
What's really going on between Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan? That's the question that all of Bachelor Nation is wondering, and E! News has your answer from the Chicago lawyer...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' contestant reveals the $9 mascara behind her iconic lashes

'Bachelor' contestant reveals the $9 mascara behind her iconic lashes 00:53

 “The Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett may have split with Peter Weber after a tumultuous season. but her relationship with her iconic long eyelashes will surely last. An eagle-eyed member of Bachelor Nation spotted the secret to Prewett’s spider-like lashes in episode 7... as she prepared...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison Spills on Peter, Barb, Madison, & Hannah Ann | The Bachelor Finale [Video]

Chris Harrison Spills on Peter, Barb, Madison, & Hannah Ann | The Bachelor Finale

Long-time host dishes the behind the scenes dirt on the finale of Season 24 of the hit ABC series.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 18:20Published
Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber [Video]

Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber

The same day as Madison Prewett and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber announced their — likely Barb-approved — split, . the former contestant was spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez. Talk about a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca Finally Responds to Peter Weber Romance Rumors

Another longstanding Bachelor rumor has officially been debunked. Julie LaPlaca, the producer who some fans surmised had struck up a romance with Peter Weber,...
E! Online

The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Really Happened With Peter Weber and Hannah Brown

Hannah Ann Sluss is spilling the tea on how Peter Weber really felt about Hannah Brown. The Bachelor contestant opened up about the subject during Monday's...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Directs_Theatre

Director of Theatre Stuff This is why Kelley was the smartest person on @BachelorABC this year. #PilotPete does not deserve her. #TheBachelor https://t.co/W8MIjCZkWE 2 days ago

DanaD911

Dana DiPenti RT @RealitySteve: For those who keep asking https://t.co/7GYU8dixp5 2 days ago

muzikscribe

Todd "DG" Davis RT @enews: Kelley Flanagan just gave us the exclusive on all things #Bachelor—from those Peter romance rumors to her thoughts on Paradise.… 3 days ago

enews

E! News Kelley Flanagan just gave us the exclusive on all things #Bachelor—from those Peter romance rumors to her thoughts… https://t.co/LHwii1AkYy 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.