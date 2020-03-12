Global  

Live Nation Planning to Pause All Tours Due to Coronavirus

Billboard.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home, Billboard has learned. The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.
News video: Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows

Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows 01:09

 Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows Live Nation has decided to officially postpone all of their tours domestically and internationally. The decision was announced on March 12 alongside AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA. In a statement released to ‘Variety,’ the agencies said...

