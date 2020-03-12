Live Nation Planning to Pause All Tours Due to Coronavirus
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Recognizing national concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home, Billboard has learned. The announcement affects all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.
Live Nation Announces Plan to Postpone All Touring Shows Live Nation has decided to officially postpone all of their tours domestically and internationally. The decision was announced on March 12 alongside AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA. In a statement released to ‘Variety,’ the agencies said...
Singer-songwriter Justin Trawick normally plays between 12 to 18 live shows a month, but with concert venues shutting down amid the coronavirus outbreak - and bills piling up - he had to come up with..