Betty White's Rep Reveals How She's Doing After Fans Get Her Trending Over Coronavirus Concerns
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () Betty White‘s name was trending on Twitter on Wednesday (March 11) after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed that they had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. It turns out, people were concerned about some of America’s treasures and their health. Betty turned 98 years old in January, so fans were concerned that she needs to be [...]
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other as they await the results of their coronavirus tests. The supermodel left fans concerned earlier this week when she had to leave..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:32Published