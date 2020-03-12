Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > This Young Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board'

This Young Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board'

NPR Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Tani Adewumi's family fled Nigeria after being threatened by Boko Haram. They were living in a homeless shelter when Tani won the primary division at the New York State Scholastic Chess Championship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

almaudoh

Aniebiet Udoh As a chess follower, I read the first part of this story with interest. https://t.co/AbeO684Pkb But I never knew a… https://t.co/MlkOADZB41 6 hours ago

almaudoh

Aniebiet Udoh RT @NPR: When Tani Adewumi won a chess tournament in 2019, his family was living in a homeless shelter. They had fled Nigeria after being t… 7 hours ago

bablovisuals1

bablovisuals RT @Phatill: The story of how 9-year-old Tani Adewumi became a chess prodigy begins nearly five years ago, in a print shop in Abuja, Nigeri… 16 hours ago

LaLaWoman416

[email protected] This Young Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board' https://t.co/ARenq4lUNP 1 day ago

JLynnFraser1

J Lynn Fraser new #book: #pawns can do anything. "This Young #Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board'"… https://t.co/HdjlSxOPPl 1 day ago

JennMci

JMcKillop A #Chess Master in the making. I love stories like this. This Young Chess Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On… https://t.co/sytHXMFMoJ 1 day ago

chessbox2

chessbox This Young #Chess #Champion Is 'Not Scared Of Anything On That Board' #Nigeria #ChessBox #ChessNews https://t.co/7oQOgADqaM 1 day ago

Phatill

Latifat Adebayo Ohio The story of how 9-year-old Tani Adewumi became a chess prodigy begins nearly five years ago, in a print shop in Ab… https://t.co/YINxD9nfiH 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.