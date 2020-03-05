Global  

Double Murder Suspect YNW Melly Appears In Court With A Big Ol' Smile

HipHopDX Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
He stands accused of killing YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy in 2018.
News video: Double Murder Suspect YNW Melly Appears In Court With A Big Ol' Smile

Double Murder Suspect YNW Melly Appears In Court With A Big Ol' Smile 01:28

 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – YNW Melly was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida courthouse on Wednesday (March 11) where the gravity of his situation didn’t appear to phase him. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton...

