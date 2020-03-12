Global  

Tom Hanks' son confident dad will make full recovery

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020
Tom Hanks' son confident dad will make full recoveryThe son of American movie star Tom Hanks said on Thursday he was confident that the actor and his wife Rita Wilson would make a full recovery from the coronavirus.
News video: Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update

Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update 02:27

 ET Canada has the latest on all the entertainment events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Plus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson update fans on their recovery from the virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson taking coronavirus recovery 'one day at a time' [Video]Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson taking coronavirus recovery 'one day at a time'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking their coronavirus isolation "seriously" and "one day at a time".

Chet Hanks says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'going to be alright' [Video]Chet Hanks says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are 'going to be alright'

Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health.

Tom Hanks' son assures ‘they both are fine’

Tom Hanks announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and that his wife Rita Wilson too has been diagnosed with the same. In a post, the...
IndiaTimes

Colin Hanks Is "Confident" Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Will Make "Full Recovery" Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colin Hanks is speaking out about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's health. The actor took to social media on Thursday morning to share an update on his dad and Wilson...
E! Online

