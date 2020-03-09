The View's Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Fears: 'I'm in a Higher Risk Group'
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Joy Behar is stepping away from The View for the time being. The 77-year-old comedian and talk show host made the announcement on Thursday (March 12) during a pre-taped episode of The View that will air on Friday, Variety reports. While neither Joy nor any other staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, Joy says [...]
6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids With news of the virus dominating headlines everywhere, it’s only a matter of time before your kids hear about COVID-19. Here are six tips from experts at the Child Mind Institute to help you talk with your child about the coronavirus. 1....
A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..