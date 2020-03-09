Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The View's Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Fears: 'I'm in a Higher Risk Group'

The View's Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Fears: 'I'm in a Higher Risk Group'

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Joy Behar is stepping away from The View for the time being. The 77-year-old comedian and talk show host made the announcement on Thursday (March 12) during a pre-taped episode of The View that will air on Friday, Variety reports. While neither Joy nor any other staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, Joy says [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids

6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids 01:32

 6 Tips for Talking About the Coronavirus With Your Kids With news of the virus dominating headlines everywhere, it’s only a matter of time before your kids hear about COVID-19. Here are six tips from experts at the Child Mind Institute to help you talk with your child about the coronavirus. 1....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks [Video]Market trader shows how to turn Union Jack buntin into coronavirus face masks

A market trader has shown British spirit by showing how to turn Union Jack bunting - into corona face masks. Mike Watts, 68, runs souvenir and gift shop A Nice Little Shop, in the Guildhall Markets in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis [Video]Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘I’m In A Higher Risk Group’: Joy Behar Steps Back From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

'I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this'
Daily Caller Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comMediaiteBrighton and Hove News

What Else for March 13, 2020

Even though The View is currently not doing any shows with a live audience, Joy Behar won’t be going to work. She is, as she says, in a “higher risk...
Lainey Gossip

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InaCarolCross4

Ina Carol Cross RT @MissILmom: THIS is Exactly the Behavior that's Pi$$ing me off! This Nasty Old Biotch is SO Protective of her "Precious Life!" It only A… 2 minutes ago

mfrakes55

Mark W Frakes ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Concerns (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/e3O8MYMv1U 9 minutes ago

BBYANKO

BRIDGET YANKOWITZ ‘The View’s’ Behar takes time off due to coronavirus https://t.co/HjQS1I6T3a Good peace and quiet.!! 16 minutes ago

JamesStuartWest

James West Clouds ….. Silver Linings ‘The View’s’ Behar takes time off due to coronavirus https://t.co/elhGP0xpTO 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.