Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rita Wilson Asks Fans for Help with Making a Quarantine Playlist

Rita Wilson Asks Fans for Help with Making a Quarantine Playlist

Just Jared Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Rita Wilson is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks after they both tested positive for Coronavirus and now she’s asking fans for help with something. The 63-year-old actress and singer wants help with making a playlist of songs that people who are quarantined can listen to while stuck inside. “Hi guys! I want to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright'

Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' 01:12

 Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently took to Instagram to reassure fans about his parent’s health. Chet’s message is a follow-up to Tom’s recent reveal that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19 in Australia....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update [Video]

Latest Coronavirus Cancellations, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Health Update

ET Canada has the latest on all the entertainment events postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. Plus, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson update fans on their recovery from the virus.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson taking coronavirus recovery 'one day at a time' [Video]

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson taking coronavirus recovery 'one day at a time'

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking their coronavirus isolation "seriously" and "one day at a time".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rita Wilson shares quarantine playlist amid isolation with husband Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson is passing her time in quarantine by helping others that are practicing social distancing cope through the power of music. 
FOXNews.com

Rita Wilson’s Creates ‘Quarantunes’ Playlist as She Recovers From Coronavirus

Rita Wilson's been making the most of her quarantined time as she recovers from the coronavirus.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate… https://t.co/SKy6KXhPyf 4 hours ago

misticdream

MISTICDREAM RT @dailystar: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate https://t.co/L6Zovtq2is https… 5 hours ago

ROGARDU026

RODRIGO GARCIA Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate… https://t.co/rWWcBnV3nd 6 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate… https://t.co/o4IrNOV69j 6 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate… https://t.co/Jv9YhKtAag 8 hours ago

VlatkoDjurichic

Vlatko Djurichich 🇾🇪 Rita Wilson first asks on Twitter what should she listen to and then makes QUARANTUNES and fans jumped on that like… https://t.co/MF5wvXrNi0 10 hours ago

helloladywhite1

Francesca “FairyMaidenBaiMuDan沉连清” SIM RT @dailystar: Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate https://t.co/L6ZovtHDH2 https… 10 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Coronavirus: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson asks fans for playlist suggestions as pair self-isolate… https://t.co/kvQKrl90GS 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.