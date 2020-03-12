Rita Wilson Asks Fans for Help with Making a Quarantine Playlist

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Rita Wilson is currently in quarantine with husband Tom Hanks after they both tested positive for Coronavirus and now she’s asking fans for help with something. The 63-year-old actress and singer wants help with making a playlist of songs that people who are quarantined can listen to while stuck inside. “Hi guys! I want to [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend