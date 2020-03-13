Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’

Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
At age 73, Suzanne Somers is feeling so confident that she isn’t shy about posting an Instagram snap in nothing but a “birthday suit.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JudieSchaefer

❌Nationalist Judie❌ 1776 x 2 ! Cult45 Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/NYgxcUwWXM And we need to know this WHY Miss Botox? 4 days ago

marvinfloyd

Marvin Floyd Fox News: Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’. https://t.co/JC64jKbrHC via @GoogleNews 5 days ago

Armondoyou2

Apoplectic Avocado Armond ⭐️⭐️⭐️ I'd say I'd do her but I'd be afraid I'd break a hip...hers, not mine... Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling you… https://t.co/uedtAh50Eu 5 days ago

valkyrie138

Valkyrie138 @SuzanneSomers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/vvuwWMF3HB 5 days ago

scootin21

Rosey Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/4Lpn8Z8s6m #FoxNews 5 days ago

YogaNews

Yoga News Community Lifestyle - Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/7BlQ0z2pFv 5 days ago

ari7com

ari7.com Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/3ENldr7DlB close Video… https://t.co/NCiGWTXb78 5 days ago

1_teflon

TEFLON 1 Suzanne Somers’ six secrets to feeling young: ‘They speak for themselves’ https://t.co/HhWJA3dKM7 https://t.co/XNikiFZWTs 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.