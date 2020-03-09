St Patrick's Day 2020

St. Patrick's Day Partygoers Pack Into Bars Despite Health WarningsAll day Saturday St. Patrick's Day partygoers were out in force despite warnings not to gather in large groups.
St. Patrick's Day on Varick SreetSmaller crowds show up for St. Patrick's Day on Varick Street
PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Concerns Doesn't Stop People From Celebrating St. Patrick's #Day On The South - Mar 15 @ 12:02 AM ET https://t.co/t1IEiwUNha 5 seconds ago
Bob Barbero RT @achiabradley: How do you like your Beef? RAW & BRUTAL. #musclegod @tanakatotaro @muschester @muscletarou @Phoenix_Patrick @BumsteadFan… 5 seconds ago
Crust Almighty,Resistance EXTRA Cheese RT @SoxMach_pnoles: Today is the day that many big corporations became less greedy than people who just HAD to stand in a crowded space to… 8 seconds ago
Deplorable Mac Tonight RT @SelimSeesYou: You are seeing all these tweets of Americans continuing on as if nothing is happening: spring break in FL, St Patrick’s i… 12 seconds ago
Alyssa Preston RT @GeorgeTakei: Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day. Please, for the sake of your friends, family, community and country, stay home. Do not go ou… 16 seconds ago
Lynnie Frederickson 🌊 @GovWhitmer Please #CloseThePubs before St. Patrick’s Day. 17 seconds ago
Ghazala Irshad RT @bellwak: The stupidity of St. Patrick’s Day revelers in Chicago truly knows no limits. 17 seconds ago
D Zulgad @AllStaples @jzulgad @Patrick_Reusse So so true. Spent the early 90s trying to impress Bud. Miss him endlessly. 18 seconds ago