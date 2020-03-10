Global  

Pregnant Katy Perry Departs From Australia After Canceling Interviews Amid Coronavirus Fears

AceShowbiz Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The 'Never Worn White' singer cuts short her press tour in the country after being put on a 24-hour lockdown in Sydney's Park Hyatt Hotel, where Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also stayed before they tested positive for the illness.
News video: Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents avoiding contact with pregnant singer over coronavirus fears 00:38

 Katy Perry's parents are avoiding contact with the pregnant singer over fears surrounding the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears [Video]Katy Perry's parents won't hug her amid coronavirus fears

Katy Perry's parents are avoiding physical contact with her whilst she's pregnant, due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia amid coronavirus fears?

Pregnant Katy Perry flees Australia amid coronavirus fears?Katy Perry has reportedly fled Australia over fears of coronavirus, after being locked down in Sydney hotel. The Syndey hotel is the same hotel where Tom Hanks...
Pregnant Katy Perry Leaves Australia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry catches her flight out of Australia, reportedly due to coronavirus concerns. The 35-year-old pregnant “Never Worn White” singer was spotted...
