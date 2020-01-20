Russia's Eurovision Entry Little Big Is Absolutely Wild

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Their song 'Uno' is colossal...



Russia's Eurovision entry *Little Big* could be one of the year's strangest pop propositions.



The competition might well go ahead in Rotterdam - if



*Iceland took an early lead* at the bookmakers, but Russia's entry is fast going viral due to its stupendous, tongue-in-cheek approach.



Little Big are dressed in 70s garb but fuse EDM with latin pop on new single 'Uno' and it comes back with a sensational dance routine.



Wild, completely unhinged, and totally hilarious, it's essentially what makes Eurovision great...



Will they win? Will the competition go ahead? Check out 'Uno' below.



