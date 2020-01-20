Global  

Russia's Eurovision Entry Little Big Is Absolutely Wild

Clash Friday, 13 March 2020
Russia's Eurovision Entry Little Big Is Absolutely Wild

Russia's Eurovision entry *Little Big* could be one of the year's strangest pop propositions.

The competition might well go ahead in Rotterdam - if coronavirus abates - on May 16th, and countries across Europe are deciding on their entries.

*Iceland took an early lead* at the bookmakers, but Russia's entry is fast going viral due to its stupendous, tongue-in-cheek approach.

Little Big are dressed in 70s garb but fuse EDM with latin pop on new single 'Uno' and it comes back with a sensational dance routine.

Wild, completely unhinged, and totally hilarious, it's essentially what makes Eurovision great...

Will they win? Will the competition go ahead? Check out 'Uno' below.

