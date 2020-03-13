Global  

'KGF: Chapter 2' to release on October 23

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'KGF: Chapter 2' to release on October 23Kannada film industry's most anticipated movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, is all set for the release on October 23rd during Dussehra festival. The movie will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam at the same time.
Save the date: K.G.F. Chapter 2 to release on October 23; check out its new poster

K.G.F. Chapter 2 is in the making and is all set to be bigger than its first chapter. The makers have been spilling some beans on the story with its poster...
Mid-Day

