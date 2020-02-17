Karen Gillan: Nebula's Marvel journey isn't over

The Call of the Wild movie clip - Journey to Dawson The Call of the Wild movie clip - Journey to Dawson Plot synopsis: Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog..

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?



The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY. To celebrate the.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:03 Published on February 17, 2020