Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her

Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Jenna Elfman is not interested in hearing about the controversy surrounding the church of Scientology, which she is a member of.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jenna Elfman Makes Rare Comment About Being a Scientologist

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Jenna Elfman is a practicing Scientologist and despite the controversy surrounding the religion, she’s not here for it. “The...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JwSuicides

JW Suicides RT @Scientology_411: Child molestation, sexual assault, yep... pretty boring *yawn* - Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding #Scient… 18 hours ago

alfiebest33

Alfie Best RT @JohnMappin: Jenna Elfman Says the 'Controversy' Around Scientology Is 'Boring': 'I Know How Much It Helps Me' https://t.co/ggDGd87tiK 2 days ago

JohnMappin

JOHN MAPPIN Jenna Elfman Says the 'Controversy' Around Scientology Is 'Boring': 'I Know How Much It Helps Me' https://t.co/ggDGd87tiK 2 days ago

Scientology_411

NOT Scientology 411 Child molestation, sexual assault, yep... pretty boring *yawn* - Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding… https://t.co/78Z4UVxioA 2 days ago

R70797315

Russian Bot Sniffer I suppose that even cults can help with a couple of things. Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Sciento… https://t.co/l4NQDqFb9X 3 days ago

warlock012

warlock012 Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/kVpMNK4XLs 3 days ago

ari7com

ari7.com Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/Bd3aRcSu4d 3 days ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/iDWzl0Za2M 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.