JW Suicides RT @Scientology_411: Child molestation, sexual assault, yep... pretty boring *yawn* - Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding #Scient… 18 hours ago Alfie Best RT @JohnMappin: Jenna Elfman Says the 'Controversy' Around Scientology Is 'Boring': 'I Know How Much It Helps Me' https://t.co/ggDGd87tiK 2 days ago JOHN MAPPIN Jenna Elfman Says the 'Controversy' Around Scientology Is 'Boring': 'I Know How Much It Helps Me' https://t.co/ggDGd87tiK 2 days ago NOT Scientology 411 Child molestation, sexual assault, yep... pretty boring *yawn* - Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding… https://t.co/78Z4UVxioA 2 days ago Russian Bot Sniffer I suppose that even cults can help with a couple of things. Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Sciento… https://t.co/l4NQDqFb9X 3 days ago warlock012 Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/kVpMNK4XLs 3 days ago ari7.com Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/Bd3aRcSu4d 3 days ago voiceofthehwy Jenna Elfman says the controversy surrounding Scientology is 'boring,' praises religion for helping her… https://t.co/iDWzl0Za2M 3 days ago