Happy Birthday, Ozuna! Check Out All Of His No. 1 Hits on Hot Latin Songs

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis



Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis Lil Wayne has the second-most top 40 Hot 100 hits with 82. Only Drake has more top 40 Hot 100 hits with exactly 100. Four songs from Lil.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published on February 12, 2020