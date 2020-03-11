Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Share Their Coronavirus Test Results
Friday, 13 March 2020 () King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have shared their test results with media after being tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The reigning monarchs of the country have tested negative, the Royal House confirmed. Queen Letizia and King Felipe were tested after she met with government minister, Irene Montero, who has since been diagnosed [...]
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, have reportedly quarantined themselves after she started exhibiting symptoms... AceShowbiz Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Just Jared •DNA
US President Donald Trump says he took a coronavirus test on Friday night local time and had his temperature taken on Saturday.At a press conference, Mr Trump... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Reuters •FOXNews.com •Just Jared •DNA
You Might Like
Tweets about this
David Ortuño Spain's Queen Letizia and King Felipe being tested for coronavirus https://t.co/9CC4NYGMmC 3 hours ago