The new poster of 'Wonder Woman 1984' is out!

Clearing the air around their much-awaited superhero flick 'Wonder Woman 1984', DC Comics on Friday announced that the film will release on June 5, 2020.



Recent related videos from verified sources More than 60% of minority women say the skin care industry that doesn’t have enough options for them



The average woman will spend $20,466.72 on skincare in her adult lifetime, according to new research. Within the span of a month a woman will spend $27.96 on skincare — or $335.52 every year. A study.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on February 12, 2020 Gal Gadot's toddler thinks she's Wonder Woman



Gal Gadot's two-year-old daughter thinks she's Wonder Woman and loves to impersonate the superhero. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published on February 2, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'Wonder Woman 1984': Makers unveil golden body armour clad Gal Gadot along with release date The official social media pages of 'Wonder Woman 1984' shared the motion poster of Gal Gadot starrer along with the release date.

DNA 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this