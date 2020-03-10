Global  

Fox Business Putting Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus, Citing Demands of Coronavirus Coverage

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Fox Business Putting Trish Regan, Kennedy Shows on Hiatus, Citing Demands of Coronavirus CoverageFox Business Network is putting two of its primetime shows on hiatus, citing "the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage."
Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’ [Video]

Fox Host Lashes Out at Critics of Trump’s Response to Coronavirus Saying It’s Just ‘Impeachment All Over Again’

A Fox Business host opined that criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak was just “impeachment all over again.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published
Fox News Continues Coronavirus Conspiracy [Video]

Fox News Continues Coronavirus Conspiracy

One Fox Business host used her show to blame Democrats for the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published

Fox Business Benches Trish Regan After Outcry Over Coronavirus Comments

The host of “Trish Regan Primetime” told viewers this week that concerns about the coronavirus were “yet another attempt to impeach the president.”
NYTimes.com

Trish Regan Says Coronavirus Is an Impeachment ‘Scam’ Against Trump ‘All Over Again’: Trying to ‘Demonize And Destroy the President’

Fox Business Network host Trish Regan ripped into Democrats and the liberal media equal parts on her Monday, broadcast billing the novel deadly novel Coronavirus...
Mediaite

