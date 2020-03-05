Global  

Mariah Carey Wins TikTok Again With 'Fantasy' Washing Hands Video Twins Moroccon & Monroe

Just Jared Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is teaching her fans to wash their hands the proper way – by singing “Fantasy”! The 49-year-old singer shared a fun video to TikTok with her twins Moroccon and Monroe, showing off how long you should be washing your hands for amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the video, Mariah and the twins sing [...]
A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Harry Styles Opens Up About Being Robbed, Mariah Carey Cancels Show Due to Coronavirus & More | Billboard News [Video]Harry Styles Opens Up About Being Robbed, Mariah Carey Cancels Show Due to Coronavirus & More | Billboard News

Harry Styles talks about being robbed at knifepoint, Mariah Carey cancels a show in Honolulu due to Coronavirus and Shawn Mendes' big birthday surprise for girlfriend, Camila Cabello. Here are the top..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:50Published


Mariah Carey Shares Fun Handwashing Tutorial Set to 'Fantasy'

The 'All I Want for Christmas is You' hitmaker uploads on her Instagram account a TikTok video of her and her twins Moroccan and Monroe jamming to her iconic hit...
AceShowbiz

Mariah Carey and Her Kids Will Have You Washing Your Hands to "Fantasy" ASAP

Washing your hands is always better when you're with the band. As the world continues to follow guidance from health officials amid the ongoing Coronavirus...
E! Online

