Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz to get an October 2020 release

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz to get an October 2020 release

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Over two-and-a-half years since the project went on floors, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is finally gearing up for release. Producer Rahul Mittra says that the actioner, which revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, is eyeing an October 2020 release. "This is the worst time to even think about releasing one's film, as all...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day Over two-and-a-half years since the project went on floors, #SanjayDutt's #Torbaaz is finally gearing up for releas… https://t.co/vyFgnsHZcU 7 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta Torbaaz is high on VFX; we have recreated the entire city of Kabul with the help of special effects. Such films tak… https://t.co/HqqUdA5snB 13 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta This is the worst time to even think about releasing one's film, as all movies are being pushed due to coronavirus… https://t.co/yDkyDUNvFQ 13 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta .@duttsanjay-starrer Torbaaz to get an October 2020 release https://t.co/6tCJS3oGwk 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.