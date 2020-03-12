❌CJ🇺🇸 ❌ RT @LesleyHauler: PSA: Rita Wilson, who is in quarantine for coronavirus with Tom Hanks, has released her own Spotify playlist called QUARA… 7 minutes ago

Jessica van Vonderen So @RitaWilson would appear to be in fine spirits. She has released a "fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist"… https://t.co/FdvE28Cn0M 15 minutes ago

K.R. Eckert the not so famous Author RT @RitaWilson: So, with all your fab suggestions, here’s the fan based Rita Wilson Quarantunes playlist on @Spotify https://t.co/uQlAmB30… 19 minutes ago

Bianca RT @enews: Rita Wilson's ''Quarantunes'' Playlist Is Here to Help You Through Coronavirus https://t.co/fhUImr1h4O 1 hour ago

Clicky Sound https://t.co/QQYK02Wz7F Whether you're practicing social distancing, working from home or even under strict isolat… https://t.co/D22mU1C8iT 1 hour ago

Stacey Av Arabian RT @WorldStarsMag: Rita Wilson’s ”Quarantunes” Playlist Is Here To Help You Through Coronavirus Details on the following link https://t.c… 1 hour ago

World Stars Mag Rita Wilson’s ”Quarantunes” Playlist Is Here To Help You Through Coronavirus Details on the following link… https://t.co/vHrZ3Hw1VM 1 hour ago