Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days

Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Williamson said he will cover the salaries for all Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days, as many are "still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pelicans' Zion Williamson latest NBA star to donate to support arena employees

The New Orleans rookie pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days, the initial length of the NBA shutdown.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

pgrandee10

Lt. Uhura 🖖🏽hm paper ballots ✍🏽 RT @people: Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Pledges to Pay the Salaries for Staffers of the Smoothie King Center https://t.co/J4TlPFADRE 4 minutes ago

sinhuebaez

Sinhué Báez 🤖🌐 RT @business: New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has promised to cover the staff salaries at the Smoothie King Center for 30 days am… 9 minutes ago

PFan1971

ProgressiveFan1971 @DukeDigest Here's a story about it: https://t.co/jvuhsksOxa 13 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Zion Williamson Pledges to Cover Pels’ Arena Workers’ Salaries Amid Coronavirus – Bleacher Report https://t.co/47lY9GdvM7 18 minutes ago

malliardcom

Malliard.com RT @spark_radio_net: Zion Williamson pledges to pay salaries of arena employees for 30 days https://t.co/Fs8irUJtWm #CBS #Malliard https://… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.