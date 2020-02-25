Global  

Top North American movie theaters slash capacity over virus

Japan Today Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
North America's top movie theaters will reduce capacities by half over the coronavirus pandemic to allow "social distancing" between customers, the companies said Friday. AMC -- the largest…
