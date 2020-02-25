KAG 2020 Halle❌ RT @JapanToday: Top North American movie theaters slash capacity over virus: North America's top movie theaters will reduce capacities by h… 23 minutes ago World News Now Top North American movie theaters slash capacity over virus https://t.co/bsTwCdz5c9 2 hours ago Japan Today News Top North American movie theaters slash capacity over virus: North America's top movie theaters will reduce capacit… https://t.co/zpeZ3wcimH 2 hours ago Taffy Williams RT @messageplicity: “This weekend played out exactly as expected. You have families and children going to theaters to the tune of $40 milli… 4 days ago Messageplicity Media “This weekend played out exactly as expected. You have families and children going to theaters to the tune of $40 m… https://t.co/HsvmLhgNjJ 4 days ago CBS 6 Albany - WRGB Health concerns aren't keeping people away from movie theaters; it's business as usual at the box office this weeke… https://t.co/ITo63gcchp 5 days ago あおはな RT @FUNimation: The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising North American red carpet premiere was a night to remember! ✨ #HeroesRisingMovie is in… 6 days ago