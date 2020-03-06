Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's what Katrina Kaif has to say on working with Akshay Kumar during her initial Bollywood days

Here's what Katrina Kaif has to say on working with Akshay Kumar during her initial Bollywood days

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Actress Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama Sooryavanshi, and she thanks the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career.

"I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Katrina: Akshay supported me a lot during my initial B'wood days

Katrina: Akshay supported me a lot during my initial B'wood days 01:07

 Actress Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", and she thanks the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kapil Sharma FUNNY COMEDY With Akshay, Katrina, Rohit Shetty | The Kapil Sharma Show Sooryavanshi [Video]

Kapil Sharma FUNNY COMEDY With Akshay, Katrina, Rohit Shetty | The Kapil Sharma Show Sooryavanshi

Kapil Sharma makes fun of the Sooryavanshi team Askhay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty while they promote their upcoming film. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:04Published
'Sooryavanshi' Trailer [Video]

'Sooryavanshi' Trailer

Sooryavanshi Trailer - The action-packed adventures of an anti-terror Squad in India. It is the fourth installment of Shetty's Police Universe and features Akshay Kumar as the titular character..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 04:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New BO clashes due to Coronavirus outbreak

With several Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi', Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan', Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' and others being...
IndiaTimes

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar disapproves of Katrina Kaif for this reason!

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The recently released trailer of the film showcases the two...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.