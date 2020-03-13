Global  

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Apologizes Following Alleged Meth Incident

AceShowbiz Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The former Florida gubernatorial candidate is said to be in the same hotel with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson, with whom Gillum reportedly had a gay orgy.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Found In Room With Possible Crystal Meth

Former Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Found In Room With Possible Crystal Meth 01:09

 Andrew Gillum said he was in town for a wedding and had too much to drink but never used methamphetamines

Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident [Video]Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim [Video]Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Miami Beach Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early...
cbs4.com

Police: Gov. candidate in room where crystal meth was found

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum is named in a police report Friday saying he was “inebriated”...
Seattle Times


