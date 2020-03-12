Basketball Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson & Blake Griffin Donate Wages To Arena Employees After NBA Season Suspension
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin are just three of the basketball stars giving back big time during the coronavirus pandemic. Just days after the NBA suspended the season, it was revealed that thousands of workers would be out a job because of that. However, Blake, Zion, Giannis and more are donating their money [...]
The Milwaukee Bucks are responding after the NBA confirmed its season has been suspended after a player has tested positive on Wednesday for coronavirus. "Like everyone, we were just made aware that the league is suspending its season," said Barry Baum, Chief Communications Officer of Milwaukee Bucks...