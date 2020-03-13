Tom Hanks posts health update and picture from COVID-19 isolation
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shared his first coronavirus update along with a photograph that features him in quarantine with his wife, Rita Wilson. With the photograph, which Hanks posted on Twitter as well as Instagram, he also wrote a long caption note thanking everyone Down Under who were taking care of the Hollywood couple...
