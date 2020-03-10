Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump’s Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes ‘LOW Risk,’ No Testing, Quarantine Necessary

BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump’s Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes ‘LOW Risk,’ No Testing, Quarantine Necessary

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump’s Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes ‘LOW Risk,’ No Testing, Quarantine NecessaryBREAKING: White House physician releases statement that Trump has 'LOW Risk' of coronavirus, and no quarantine is necessary despite exposure to two infected people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus 00:44

 Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus [Video]

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday. Among the cases affected are three related to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump and U.S. states ramp up drive to slow spread of coronavirus

The White House issued new U.S. coronavirus guidelines on Monday warning Americans to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and urging restaurants, bars...
Reuters India Also reported by •NYTimes.comReutersFOXNews.comZee NewsUSATODAY.com

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comNaturalNews.com

Tweets about this

CHMNET

CHMNET RT @CHMNET: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : President Trump's coronavirus test is negative, White House physician says 6 hours ago

MyWase2

M.y Wase RT @nytimes: Breaking News: President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House physician said. He’d had contact with seve… 18 hours ago

drizzie99

໓riຊ Breaking #FoxNews Alert : President Trump's coronavirus test is negative, White House physician says 19 hours ago

yuantathai

Yuanta Securities Yuanta Breaking News !! ผลตรวจของคุณทรัมป์ออกมาเป็นลบ คือ ไม่ติดเชื้อ COVID-19 President Donald Trump has tested… https://t.co/73Xs2U08kE 19 hours ago

NavyvetNC

Wayne Cutler RT @vmbb12: BREAKING This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a state… 1 day ago

123puglet

Ann RT @politico: BREAKING: President Trump tested negative for the coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement https://… 1 day ago

He1FineArtist

Raymond P Rangel 🔥🗡 RT @ksatnews: BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence will not get tested for coronavirus after a White House physician said it wasn't necessar… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.