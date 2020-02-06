Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform three months early

Disney to release 'Frozen 2' on streaming platform three months early

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co said on Friday it would make the sequel to hit animated movie "Frozen" available on its streaming platform Disney+ three months ahead of schedule in the United States, as media companies respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid' [Video]

Disney super fan spends THREE MONTHS recreating her favourite scenes from 'The Little Mermaid'

Norwegian makeup artist Stephanie transforms herself into Ariel from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" before recreating her favourite scenes. With Disney announcing "The Little Mermaid" live-action,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published
Disney+ Now at Almost 29 Million Paid Users in Nearly 3 Months [Video]

Disney+ Now at Almost 29 Million Paid Users in Nearly 3 Months

Disney+ Now at Almost 29 Million Paid Users in Nearly 3 Months Through February's first week, CEO Bob Iger says 28.6 million paid subscriptions have been recorded. Disney CEO Bob Iger, via investors..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemic

Disney bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early amid coronavirus pandemicDisney has decided to bring its incredibly popular Frozen 2 to its Disney Plus streaming service three months early “surprising families with some fun and joy...
The Verge Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comJust JaredReuters IndiaJust Jared JrBelfast TelegraphBillboard.com

Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting Sunday

Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting SundayThe Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters India

Tweets about this

shellzie26

Michelle 🍀🌈🎩 RT @getFANDOM: Disney announced its intention to release ‘Frozen II’ on Disney+ tomorrow, but it looks like they ‘Let It Go’ earlier than p… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.