Google Isn't Developing A Coronavirus Testing Site, Despite Donald Trump's Claims

Just Jared Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
During a press conference today (March 13), Donald Trump claimed that Google was developing a website dedicated to coronavirus testing. “I want to thank Google,” Trump shared during the press conference. “Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test [...]
News video: Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus 01:21

 Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Donald...

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus [Video]Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Continuing concerns over the coronavirus have people in the Tampa Bay area questioning their doctors' decision to not test them for the virus.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published


The White House says Google is building a coronavirus testing website, but details are fuzzy

SAN FRANCISCO — The White House is turning to Google to build a new screening website for anyone wanting information on how to get tested for the coronavirus,...
Seattle Times

Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersbizjournalsMediaite

