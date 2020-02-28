Rebel Wilson Shares Pic From Disneyland Moments Before They Announce Coronavirus Closure

Rebel Wilson might’ve gotten one of the last pics inside Disneyland for the time being. The Pitch Perfect actress, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, shared a snap of her on main street in her Mickey Mouse hoodie on Instagram. “Sometimes you just have to hot model at Disneyland’s Main Street at 2am 🥰,” [...]



