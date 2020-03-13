Universal Stops Production on 'Jurassic Park: Dominion' & Two Other Films Due to Coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jurassic World: Dominion has stopped production following coronavirus concerns , Variety reports. Universal Pictures has made the decision to put a stop on production for the film, as well as Flint Strong and the untitled Billy Eichner project. Jurassic World: Dominion has been shooting in London since February, and producers made the decision "for the safety [...]


