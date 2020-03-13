Global  

Universal Stops Production on 'Jurassic Park: Dominion' & Two Other Films Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Jurassic World: Dominion has stopped production following coronavirus concerns, Variety reports. Universal Pictures has made the decision to put a stop on production for the film, as well as Flint Strong and the untitled Billy Eichner project. Jurassic World: Dominion has been shooting in London since February, and producers made the decision “for the safety [...]
Universal Studios Hollywood To Temporarily Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

Universal Studios Hollywood To Temporarily Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

 In the statement, Universal said it anticipated the theme park would reopen March 28.

