Here's how Fatima Sana Shaikh is marking her distinct space in Bollywood

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
After bringing some promising roles, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to rock Bollywood with her upcoming stellar line-up! She will be juggling between the films "Ludo" and "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" and, her performance will surely catch the eye of the Indian cinema audience where she already resides in the heart of the...
Fatima Sana Shaikh nails Marathi look in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' [Video]

Fatima Sana Shaikh nails Marathi look in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who got popular after playing a wrestler from Haryana in the 2016 film "Dangal", will soon be seen as a Marathi woman in the upcoming movie "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published

