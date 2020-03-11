'Angrezi Medium' box office collection day 1

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Irrfan Khan starrer comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' has managed to collected Rs 3.85 crore on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic . 'Angrezi Medium' which was expected to open around Rs 4.50 crore lost ground in Delhi as theatres remained closed. Not only the capital but cinema halls in Jammu and Kerala also remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak 👓 View full article

