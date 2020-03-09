Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency DeclarationTrump continued to take an odd victory lap over the stock market's performance after he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, tweeting an exuberant boast that was sorely lacking in context, to say the least.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval 01:21

 Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Local stocks being hit hard by COVID-19 spread as markets plunge

The stock market was hit hard again Monday morning as coronavirus fears and a potential crude oil price war sent stocks plummeting 7%, prompting the market to...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

👉 Trump sends signed chart showing stock market gains to supporters after he declared coronavirus a national emergency - CNN via Hvper.com


Upworthy


Tweets about this

etrnlvista

DemocracyLost Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration https://t.co/KYW6fzcowR vi… https://t.co/EnMgQQIONz 1 hour ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration https://t.co/OSxmQ3Lfzl 5 hours ago

chemoelectric

ראַקעט פערד (((🐎))) Hästronaut RT @tommyxtopher: Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration https://t.co/bxSfG5wse0 https://… 6 hours ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration https://t.co/bxSfG5wse0 https://t.co/GaD1yWXxiv 6 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Tweets All-Caps Stock Market Boast Morning After Coronavirus Emergency Declaration https://t.co/OSxmQ3Lfzl 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.