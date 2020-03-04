Global  

Grace VanderWaal Talks Relatability of Stargirl, Says Teenagers Should Play Teenagers

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Grace VanderWaal is opening up about what makes Stargirl so relatable. The 16-year-old singer got candid in a new interview with Teen Vogue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Grace VanderWaal “I like how humanized Stargirl is in the movie,” Grace said. “I think she’s a little more fairytale feeling in the book, and [...]
