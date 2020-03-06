Dr. Anthony Fauci At Coronavirus Briefing: ‘We Will See More Suffering And Death’

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters at a coronavirus briefing that "We will see more cases and we will see more suffering and death" from the disease, particularly "among the vulnerables in our society." 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend