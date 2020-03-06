Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci At Coronavirus Briefing: ‘We Will See More Suffering And Death’

Mediaite Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters at a coronavirus briefing that "We will see more cases and we will see more suffering and death" from the disease, particularly "among the vulnerables in our society."
News video: U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' 02:18

 Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress &quot;we will see more cases&quot; of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the epidemic. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

