Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Bust a Move in 'Precautionary Self Isolation' Video

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
We can’t stop watching this video of Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix member and the soccer player show off their epic dance moves in a cute video Perrie posted to Instagram on Saturday (March 14). PHOTOS: Perrie Edwards Glams Up For Series of Selfies With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “Precautionary self [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoys coronavirus self-isolation with Perrie Edwards

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoys coronavirus self-isolation with Perrie EdwardsLiverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in coronavirus self-isolation with girlfriend and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards with the season postponed to April
Daily Star

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in self-isolation with girlfriend as Wayne Rooney reveals advice about Marc Overmars that confused Liverpool star

How do you beat the potential boredom self-isolation may bring? If you’re Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, you work on your dance choreography with your popstar...
talkSPORT

