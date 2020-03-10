Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Bust a Move in 'Precautionary Self Isolation' Video
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () We can’t stop watching this video of Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix member and the soccer player show off their epic dance moves in a cute video Perrie posted to Instagram on Saturday (March 14). PHOTOS: Perrie Edwards Glams Up For Series of Selfies With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain “Precautionary self [...]
