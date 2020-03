Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

G.O.O.D. Music’s Teyana Taylor wants all the attention on her family goals right now. The popular crooner has treated fans to her new “We Got Love” music video. The anthem also features her daughter and longtime bae Iman Shumpert. Watch and comment below!



