MTV Roadies Revolution controversy: Neha Dhupia defends herself

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
After being heavily trolled for her comment that seemed like she was defending a girl for cheating in a relationship, actress Neha Dhupia on Saturday took to social media to defend herself. She posted a lengthy statement, declaring she has been misinterpreted.

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing...
Neha Dhupia on being trolled over cheating comment: I've been misinterpreted

The controversy started after a recent episode of the ongoing season of "MTV Roadies Revolution", wherein Neha Kakkar, who is a gang leader, reprimanded a male...
Zee News Also reported by •HinduBollywood LifeIndian Express

Roadies: Neha Dhupia faces the heat as netizens label her 'fake feminist'

Neha Dhupia found herself being trolled for defending a girl who was two-timing her boyfriend. As one of the judges on the adventure reality show, Roadies...
Mid-Day


