Student of the Year 3 to be made into a web-series with Alaya F?
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () There have been rumours aplenty that Karan Johar is all set to make the third instalment of Student Of The Year. The first instalment, which had marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra released in 2012. Seven years later, Punit Malhotra helmed its sequel starring debutants Ananya Panday and...
A British high school student wrote an apologetic letter to Prince Harry after he embraced his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. On March 6, Meghan surprised students at Robert Clack School in Dagenham,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:19Published